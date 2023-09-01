Biden DOJ Protects Rachel Levine From Exposure In Pivotal Lawsuit Over Transgender Treatments

The Biden Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has blocked an effort to place the correspondence of assistant secretary for health Dr. Rachel Levine under discovery, according to a court filing.

A federal judge in Alabama in March subpoenaed WPATH, a leading advocate for child sex changes, after the organization’s guidelines were repeatedly referenced in litigation regarding the state’s law restricting sex changes for individuals under 19. WPATH has attempted to quash the subpoena, a motion a judge denied in March. While WPATH argued it was a non-party to the case, the U.S. District Court Judge Liles Burke said in the ruling the nature of its guidelines was of “crucial import in this litigation.”

The Attorney General of Alabama Steve Marshall is defending his request for Levine’s correspondence for discovery in a Friday court filing. Marshall requested Levine’s correspondence due to Levine’s position as a vocal and powerful advocate for child sex changes. (RELATED: Drag Queen Advocate Twerks In Courtroom During Testimony On Law Banning Drag For Kids)

“Yet the United States refuses to designate Admiral Rachel Levine, who has taken the lead for the federal government on gender transition issues, even though it does not dispute the relevance of Levine’s communications.,” the AG says in the filing.

WPATH is stonewalling a judge’s demand for internal docs on how it came up with its guidelines for transgender-identified kids. “Their credibility will be sunk,” Joseph Burgo of @genspect told the @DailyCaller of the subpoena.https://t.co/uQ6mPxvEB2 — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) May 5, 2023

The Justice Department filed a complaint challenging the Alabama law in April 2022.

“Today’s filing is the latest action by the Justice Department to combat discrimination based on gender identity, including unlawful restrictions on medical care for transgender youth,” the DOJ’s April press release read.

Instead of complying with the AG’s request for discovery, the DOJ offered the emails of a subordinate to Levine, despite having already pulled the emails requested, according to the filing. The AG is requesting the district court compel the release of Levine’s emails.

“Given the relevance of Admiral Levine’s ongoing, responsive emails and the conceded lack of burden in producing those emails, designating Admiral Levine as a custodian is proportional to the needs of the case,” the filing concludes.

Levine, who is transgender, told a group of LGBT-identified youth in November that sex changes, including hormones and surgery, are supported at the “highest levels” of the Biden administration. Levine also hosted a “Pride” web series featuring songs about gender identity in June as part of an HHS Pride Month series. Levine advocated for children to undergo cross-sex treatments because they might be “going through the wrong puberty.” He also praised the Alaskan gender clinic Identity Alaska, which refers to women as “egg producers,” during a visit to the facility on Aug. 6