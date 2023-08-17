Rachel Levine Praised Gender Clinic That Wants To Call Women ‘Egg Producers’ As ‘Inspiring’

Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine the Alaskan gender clinic Identity Alaska during a visit to the facility on Aug. 6, according to a report.

Levine, who is transgender, told a group of LGBT-identified youth in November that sex changes, including hormones and surgery, are supported at the “highest levels” of the Biden administration. Levine also hosted a “Pride” web series featuring songs about gender identity in June as part of an HHS Pride Month series. Levine advocated for children to undergo cross-sex treatments as children because they might be “going through the wrong puberty.”

“Touched down in Alaska for the week,” Levine wrote in a tweet at the time. “First stop: Identity Alaska, one of the state’s only LGBTQI+ health clinics. These inspiring people work tirelessly to create a more equitable future, where all those living in the U.S. have equal access to lifesaving medical care.” (RELATED: Majority Of American Voters, Including Many Democrats, Oppose Sex-Change Surgeries For Minors: POLL)

The clinic recommends using “child-friendly definitions” of certain terms, according to the outlet, noting that one should not assume, “that there are only two sexes and that everyone within a particular sex is the same.”

Lesson guides put out by the clinic recommend that the word “mother” not be used, and instead replaced with “gestational parent,” “birth parent,” “egg producer” or “carrier.”

The curriculum also reportedly recommends that instead of “male hormones” and “female hormones,” one should say, “testosterone” or “estrogen.”

“Examine how science has been used as a tool to fight oppression,” the guide said. “Lessons highlight and challenge oppression in current and historical science practices.”