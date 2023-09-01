Princess Diana Dishes On How She Felt About Her ‘Ridiculous’ Marriage And More In Newly Released Audio

The upcoming documentary “Diana: The Rest Of Her Story” will include never-before-heard audio tapes of Diana’s voice.

The tapes were recorded by author and friend of Diana, Andrew Morton, for his 1992 book, “Diana: Her True Story.” A snippet of the audio tapes was released to “Good Morning America” on Friday, stunning fans that have not heard the former Princess speak so candidly ever before.

“It was so grown up. Here’s Diana, a kindergarten teacher. I mean the whole thing was ridiculous,” she said of her marriage, as heard on the original tapes.

The tapes have been kept safe for over 30 years, and now, the voice of Princess Diana can be heard again.

A total of seven hours worth of audiotape recordings were entrusted to Morton, and he used them to weave Diana’s story quite literally in her very own words.

One of the recordings highlighted the tension in her marriage, and the fractured relationship between the then-Prince Charles, and his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, according to The New York Post.

“My husband won’t even talk to Mummy, barely,” Diana said.

“Because of Harry’s christening, Charles went up to Mummy and said, ‘You know, we were so disappointed, we thought it would be a girl, and Mummy snapped his head off and said, ‘You should realize how lucky you are to have a child that’s normal,'” Diana said. (RELATED: Yacht Used By Princess Diana Sinks In The Mediterranean)

“Ever since that day, the shutter’s come down. And that’s what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him,” she said.

Another of Diana’s tapes revealed Charles’ “disappointment” that their youngest son, Prince Harry, was not a girl, as he expressed his wish to have a daughter.