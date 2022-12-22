Kate Middleton Receives A New Royal Title

King Charles III has given Kate Middleton a new title — she is now the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, a title previously held by Prince William.

Middleton’s new royal role gives her a position of honor that few hold. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that only three members of the family have been appointed colonels within the Foot Guards, according to Yahoo! News. Word of Middleton’s new role and title came on the heels of another major announcement from Buckingham Palace — confirmation of the the king’s birthday plans, according to People.

Middleton stepped into Prince William’s old role but the Prince of Wales wasn’t left without a royal upgrade of his own. Prince William has now been christened Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a position and title previously held by his father Charles, according to People.

Queen Camilla also received a new role. Her husband confirmed her as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, an honor that was stripped from Prince Andrew by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. (RELATED: Prominent Ad Features Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Doppelgängers)

The changing of titles has filled gaps and provided clarity on a number of duties and positions initially held by Prince Andrew. The prince was stripped of his duties and honorary titles after a scandal exposed his relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, according to People.

This is Middleton‘s second major title in recent months. She officially replaced Princess Diana as the Princess of Wales in September.