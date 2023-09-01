Rudy Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty In Georgia Election Case

Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty on Friday in the Fulton County, Georgia, case accusing him of helping the alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, according to reports.

Giuliani’s attorneys said in a court filing the he “waives formal arraignment, pleads NOT GUILTY to all pending charges,” NBC News reported. The filing indicates that Giuliani has waived his in-person appearance before the court, according to reports. (RELATED: Trump Pleads Not Guilty, Waives Arraignment In Georgia Case)

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to election interference charges in Georgia and waives his right to appear in court next week https://t.co/WNV3MiJuaD pic.twitter.com/k29ecPH3U1 — CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2023

The former New York City mayor was charged with 13 counts by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Giuliani’s charges include alleged violation of Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, allegedly conspiring to create phony paperwork, and allegedly requesting Georgia lawmakers to appoint electors allied with former President Donald Trump, ABC News reported.

Giuliani slammed the indictment while speaking outside the Fulton County courthouse on Aug. 23.

“I am very, very honored to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life,” Giuliani told reporters, the Associated Press reported. “This indictment is a travesty. It’s an attack on — not just me, not just President Trump, not just the people in this indictment, some of whom I don’t even know – this is an attack on the American people.”

Trump, who also faces 13 charges from Willis, pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

“I really believe this is a very sad day for America. This should never happen. If you challenge an election you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election — and I should have every right to do that. As you know you have many people that you’ve been watching over the years do the same thing,” Trump said after surrendering on Aug. 24.