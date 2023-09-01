Washington Post Columnist Bails From Podcast When Questioned Over Biden Corruption

A Washington Post reporter left a recent podcast after the host raised questions about allegations of corruption involving President Joe Biden and his family.

Noam Dworman interviewed Philip Bump, a Washington Post columnist, during the Aug. 24 episode of his show. Dworman noted a text message where Hunter Biden told his daughter about the percentage of money he gave to President Biden.

“There’s just no point, because all you want to do is you want to have me here as the putative expert so that you can present me with things that have been debunked multiple times that I’ve written about,” Bump told Dworman when asked about some of the evidence. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Threatens Impeachment Inquiry If DOJ Uses Special Counsel To Stonewall House Probe Into Bidens)

WATCH:

Lmfao Washington Post “reporter” Phillip Bump gets up and leaves a podcast when confronted with evidence Joe Biden received money from Hunter’s business dealings.

pic.twitter.com/INbu7mh2VT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 1, 2023

“It’s circumstantial evidence,” Bump claimed.

“You say there’s no evidence, but there’s a text message where he says, I give pop 50% of my money. That’s evidence,” Dworman responded.

Bump accused Dworman of wanting him to walk out before proceeding to do so.

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower on July 20. A document, which recounted what a “confidential human source” (CHS) told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in June 2020, says that a top Burisma executive felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley criticized Bump’s coverage of multiple issues on his website Sunday and in a column published in The Hill Aug. 26. The Washington Post emailed Turley to dispute the column, saying it stood by his reporting, Turley said in a Tuesday post on his site.

Bump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

