Video Shows Jewelry Store Owners Fighting Off Attempted Robber Wearing A Trump Mask

A family that owns a jewelry store in Southern California thwarted an attempted robber donning a Donald Trump mask, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The attempted robber entered Meza’s Jewelry with an empty box which he allegedly intended to use to carry out stolen jewelry, according to Fox 11. He then allegedly sprayed bear spray at the store employees and a man sitting outside the jewelry store. (RELATED: Burglars Ransack Actor Damson Idris’ Home During Robbery)

The suspect then allegedly used a hammer to shatter the store’s glass cases, the outlet noted. The store’s employees and owners then intervened to prevent the suspected criminal from making off with valuable items.

Store owners beat shoplifter with sticks after he smashed Jewlery cabinets in the store and attempted to steal thousands of dollars worth of diamonds. The incident occurred at Meza’s Jewelry store in El Monte, California. pic.twitter.com/965TEjdcV5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 3, 2023

Footage captured a violent struggle between the suspected robber and the store owners. One person struck the suspect with a large stick, forcing the attempted robber to cover his head with his hand. Another person kicked the robber as he was crouched over. A visibly older person appeared to hold down the suspect, seemingly trying to subdue him.

The suspect then lost his shirt while pulling open the door to escape. He stumbled out the store and ran down the street, according to video footage.

The store owners told Fox 11 Los Angeles that they fought against the robber because they did not want their life’s work to go to waste.

“We worked so much for it,” the unnamed store owner said. “We used to work day and night – and just to have someone to come and grab your stuff – it’s not fair.”

The owners added that they wanted a more stringent enforcement of the laws for the sake of keeping citizens and businesses safe.

“We pay taxes,” the co-owner told the outlet. “We’re good citizens… We just want laws to protect us, to protect the business, to protect regular citizens.”

The suspect has not been identified thus far.