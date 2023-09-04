Priscilla Presley Gives Emotional Response To Biopic About Relationship With Elvis

Priscilla Presley unexpectedly spoke out at a Venice Film Festival press conference about a biopic depicting her relationship with Elvis Presley, which began when she was 14 years old.

Priscilla Presley on ‘Priscilla’s’ Portrayal of Her Age Difference With Elvis: ‘He Respected the Fact I Was Only 14 Years Old’ https://t.co/xy7Ao3aOqG — Variety (@Variety) September 4, 2023

“Even though I was only 14, I was actually a little bit older in life — not in numbers,” Priscilla said. “People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ No, it wasn’t. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact that I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, though, and that was our relationship.” (RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

Priscilla Presley pounced at the opportunity to answer questions regarding what it was like to see her life depicted in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” speaking out from her seat in the audience of the event. She said it was “difficult” to watch a film about her life and began to tear up, Variety reported.

“It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why. And I really do think that because I was more of a listener,” Priscilla said. “Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother — which he never, ever got over. And I was the person who really, really say there to listen and comfort him. That was really our connection.”

Coppola explained the portrayal of Priscilla in her upcoming biopic, saying she “imagined [herself] in her point of view” as a young girl with “a crush on an older guy and a rockstar.”

Presley praised Coppola’s film overall, saying that “Sofia did an amazing job.”

“Priscilla” is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 27.