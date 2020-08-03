Elvis Presley Guitar Sells For $1.32 Million, Sets New World Record For The King’s Memorabilia

One of Elvis Presley’s earliest guitars has reportedly sold for a whopping seven-figure price and set a new world record for the King’s memorabilia.

Elvis‘ 1942 Martin D-18 acoustic guitar, which he owned from 1954-1956, sold at auction recently for $1,320,000, according to TMZ in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: We Don’t Know What Vanessa Hudgens’ Costume Is, But It’s Awesome)

The 1942 Martin D-18 acoustic guitar, which Elvis Presley used in about 145 concerts in 1955 just sold at USS$ 1.320,000 at a virtual event organized by the auction house ′′ Gottahaverockandroll “. The #ElvisPresley Story Museum Swords Ireland, delivers. #Graceland #Tupelo pic.twitter.com/KryIO2uZD6 — Maurice_Colgan@yahoo.com (@MauriceColganIE) August 2, 2020

The superstar’s guitar set a new world record for the most expensive Presley memorabilia ever sold, according to the “Gotta Have Rock and Roll” charity auction website. (RELATED: Check Out The Incredible Photos Of Brad Pitt And Leonard DiCaprio On The Set Of The Charles Manson Film)

The King’s musical instrument is often referred to as his “Sun Sessions” guitar. During the time he had it he recorded some of the hits that lead to his fame, like “That’s All Right (Mama),” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight” and many more, per the website.

“Elvis purchased the guitar at O.K. Houck’s Piano Store in Memphis, trading in his Martin 000-18,” the website added. “He decorated the body of the guitar with adhesive metal letters spelling out his name, ‘ELVIS.’ The letters ‘ELVI’ remain with the ‘S’ missing. The extensive wear visible on the guitar due to Elvis’ hard strumming is testament to its considerable use by Elvis.”

The guitar is currently on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.