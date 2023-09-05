‘Cmon Bruh’: Fox Panel Devolves Into Shouting Match Over Biden’s Handling Of Economy

A Fox News panel devolved into chaos over President Joe Biden’s age after former D.C. Democratic Party Chair Scott Bolden argued the economy is serving Americans well.

A new Wall Street Journal poll found former President Donald Trump leads Biden by 11 points on the question of who had a better record. Trump also led Biden by 10 points in perceived mental fitness to hold office. Fifty-eight percent of those polled said the economy has gotten worse over the past two years. A majority of respondents disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy.

The poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters between Aug. 24 and 30 and had a plus or minus 2.5% margin of error.

Biden addressed concerns about his age on Monday, arguing that with age comes wisdom.

Host Julie Banderas said the poll indicates it’s not about age and wisdom but rather how Biden ages.

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell said polls show a continuing decline amongst Americans who think Biden is mentally fit to be president, especially among black voters who don’t see Biden an a capable leader.

Banderas noted age concerns aren’t a partisan issue, citing Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell’s recent freeze ups. (RELATED: ‘Rent Is Too Damn High’: CNN’s Poppy Harlow Questions Dem Consultant Over Biden Economy)

“He is an elected official and so when you see somebody freezing like that you have to wonder can they make decisions properly?”



“I think it’s a difference between age in Biden and mental acuity as well as illness in regard to Mitch McConnell. I pray for him. My father would zone out like that before he passed. I’ve seen it,” Bolden said. “I think there is a lot more going on with Mitch McConnell than otherwise thought.”

Bolden then argued that Biden is polling just fine among black voters, arguing Biden has a “legislative record” to “run on” and alleging the GOP is ageist.

Banderas cut in to say she doesn’t believe it’s ageism before arguing the black vote is suffering under Biden’s policies.

“You have some of the lowest black unemployment in the history of this country,” Bolden fired back. “How do you say that African Americans – name me one poll that says the majority of African Americans aren’t gonna vote for Joe Biden and the Democrats. The GOP has nothing to offer.”

“According to Fox News itself, support from Democrats has gone down 91% in 2020 to 63% when we’re talking about – among African-Americans,” Caldwell fired back.

“I don’t believe that poll,” Bolden said.

“Come on bruh,” Caldwell cut in.

“It’s coming from Fox. I don’t believe it,” Bolden doubled down.

“You don’t have to believe it,” Caldwell said as the two talked over one another. “You know and I know that African Americans, we are talking about folks who are middle class and below, are not feeling Joe Biden. They do not like him. His policies have not amplified the economic opportunity for African-Americans. Many folks are dismissing him on places where African-Americans get their news–”

“That’s just not true–” Bolden said.

“The shade room as an example. Yes! It is true, it is true,” Caldwell said to a defiant Bolden. It is true to fully recognize it. People are worse off than they were before Joe Biden took office.”

Bolden then argued the U.S. has the strongest economy, that inflation is trending downward, wages are growing and that he concedes “America’s not feeling it.”