‘I Can’t Believe I’m Saying This’: WaPo Reporter Says There’s A ‘Real Risk’ Of Trump Winning In 2024

The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson worried Tuesday on “Morning Joe” there is a “real risk” of former President Donald Trump winning the 2024 election.

The panel was discussing a recent Wall Street Journal poll that found Trump leading Biden by 11 points on the question of who had a better record. Trump also led Biden by 10 points in perceived mental fitness to hold office. Fifty-eight percent of those polled said the economy has gotten worse over the past two years.

The poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters between Aug. 24 and 30 with a 3.6 percent error margin.

“You’ve got 46 percent of Americans supporting a guy who has been indicted four times, indicted for stealing nuclear secrets, indicted for stealing war plans,” host Joe Scarborough said. “Forty-six percent of Americans are voting for the guy who said he would terminate the Constitution to get back into power.”



“Those numbers are unbelievable, yet there they are. The Wall Street Journal does good polling, and, you know, any one poll can be an outlier. But there have been a lot of polls that indicate that if it’s a Trump/Biden rematch, this is going to be a close election. Again, that stupefies me,” Robinson said. “It should not be a close election.” (RELATED: Vast Majority Of Voters Think Biden Is ‘Too Old’ To Run For Reelection: POLL)

“There is no way that any substantial portion of the electorate should support Donald Trump, after we saw what we saw during the four years of a Donald Trump presidency,” he continued. “It certainly lays out … to Democrats that this is going to be a close election. They can’t take anything for granted. They should assume it is going to be decided by perhaps tens of thousands of voters in the swing states that we all know about. They’d better get cracking now because there’s a real risk — and I can’t believe I’m saying this — there is a risk that Donald Trump could return to the White House.”

Other polling has indicated that voters are souring on the Biden administration, with one poll conducted by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago and commissioned by The Associated Press placing Biden’s approval rating on the economy at just 36 percent.