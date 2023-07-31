Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Beating Up, Spitting On Woman Holding Infant

A man from Key West, Florida, was arrested Saturday for allegedly attacking and spitting on a woman carrying a newborn baby.

Jeanty Altenor, 33, allegedly punched the unnamed victim in the face, kicked her with his feet and even used a child’s scooter as a weapon during the alleged attack early Wednesday morning, according to Local 10. Moreover, the man is also accused of spitting on her. Throughout all this, the woman had an infant in her arms.

DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS – A Florida Keys man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman holding an infant. https://t.co/5C7JNBRs14 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 30, 2023



The woman called police to her house on Stock Island, Florida at around 7:30 a.m. When cops arrived the woman had “injuries to match” her story, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Man Shoots Mother Of His Child In The Face While She Holds Baby, Witnesses Allege)

Three other children were allegedly present at the time of the incident.

The victim told police that Altenor told had threatened to kill her is she called the police. (RELATED: ‘Swatting’ Prankster Triggers Nicki Minaj Child Abuse Investigation)

Authorities successfully sought out a warrant and arrested the man on Saturday night. He has been booked into jail.

Altenor is being charged with battery, child abuse as well as false imprisonment, according to CBS News Miami.