REPORT: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Arrested For Drunk Driving After Allegedly Slamming Into Several Cars, Firing Gun

An off-duty NYPD officer was charged with drunk driving in the early hours of Saturday morning after allegedly colliding with several parked vehicles and discharging his weapon, according to police.

Efrain Alejandro, a New York City cop reportedly stationed out of the Bronx, allegedly crashed his car into others just after 2:00 a.m., leaving the car severely damaged to the point it could no longer be driven, the New York Post reported. He also allegedly shot at an Uber driver, the outlet noted.

The NYPD officer was charged with assault, menacing and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, NY Post reported. (RELATED: NYPD Suspends Cop Who Pummelled 14-Year-Old Girl In Head In After-School Fight: REPORT)

Fellow police officers came across the suspect and the damage whilst responding to a report of “shots fired” near Vernon Avenue, NY Post reported. No one was wounded by the shot. Since the parked cars that the off-duty officer struck were “unoccupied,” no one was injured. NYPD officers on the scene also retrieved the suspect’s weapon. (RELATED:Middle Schooler Arrested For Allegedly Making Fake Active Shooter Call)

Alejandro reportedly took a Breathalyzer test and wound up with a DWI charge, according to the Post report.