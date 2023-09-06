Aussie Rules Football Rising Star Dies Suddenly At 16

“Time has since stood still for her family, friends, school community and sporting clubs as we all begin to grieve and navigate life without our special girl,” wrote organizer Sasha Burr.Gregg Sharman, the principal of Whitney, praised her for being one of the school‘s biggest stars.

“More than football, Samara was a vivacious, charismatic, engaging, friendly, and compassionate student to every person,” said Sharman via FOX Sports. “Samara had a bright future in a lot of aspects of her life.” (RELATED: ‘We Need A Miracle’: Pennsylvania High School Football Quarterback Collapses Mid-Game)

“Our college is deeply saddened and we share our prayers, sympathy and condolences with [her parents] Seton, Kym along with their daughters at this time.”