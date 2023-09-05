Son Of Former NFL Star Hugh Douglas Killed In Car Crash

Hugh Douglas, who is the son of former NFL star and current radio personality Hugh Douglas, was tragically killed in a car crash in Georgia. The fatal crash took place Monday.

Both Douglas — a student at Morehouse College — and his roommate Christion Files Jr. were killed in the crash, according to the school.

In a statement, the school said that Douglas was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, a Goldman Sachs Fellow and an AltFinance Fellow. Files Jr. majored in business administration while also being the co-captain of the Morehouse Track & Field team. He was also a member of the Morehouse Business Association like his friend Douglas, as well as the Junior Class Council media chair.

Douglas and Files Jr. were a part of the class of 2025.

Morehouse mourns the loss of Hugh Douglas ’25 & Christion Files Jr. ’25, who were involved in a devastating car accident on Monday. These young men leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all.https://t.co/xgcM7OZfsN pic.twitter.com/QnRYryBrqK — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) September 5, 2023

“During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion,” wrote a Morehouse spokesperson. “They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Hugh and Christion. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly challenging time.”

Douglas’ father, who is also named Hugh Douglas, played in the NFL as a defensive end from 1995-2004 suiting up for the New York Jets (1995-97), Philadelphia Eagles (1998-2002, 2004) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2003).

In 1995, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and then first-team All-Pro in 2000 (second-team in 2002). He was a three-time Pro Bowler from 2000-2002. (RELATED: Bury Football Club Star Emily Wilcock Dies Suddenly At 27)

Douglas is currently the co-host of “The Midday Show” on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.