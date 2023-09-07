Byron Donalds Explains Why New Bombshell Email Is Damning For Biden

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds explained Thursday on Fox News why a new email has bombshell information that could potentially be damning for President Joe Biden.

Host Martha MacCallum noted a newly uncovered email between former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and a former Hunter Biden business partner Eric Schwerin. The email, which dates to 2015, says that then-Vice President Joe Biden signed off on a statement about his son and his business dealings, saying he had no involvement.

“The reason why this email is so damning is because once again, it proves that Joe Biden knew exactly what was going on the entire time. If he had no idea, why is this communications director putting together a email with Eric Schwerin stipulating to that fact? The reason why you put a email together like this in such detail and they’re going back and forth is to try to create further separation,” Donalds argued.

“What will clear all of this up are these 5,400 emails that the National Archives has had this entire time where Joe Biden is using fake names to communicate apparently with his son and a whole lot of other people.” (RELATED: These Are The Biggest Lies Joe Biden Told About Hunter’s Foreign Influence Peddling)

The National Archives admitted to having over 5,400 emails in which Biden used a pseudonym in correspondence with people, including his son Hunter Biden. The release of documents was blocked after the Biden administration claimed executive privilege. Biden used three names: Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters and JRB Ware during his time as vice president. Biden and his aides used the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters” to schedule a meeting with then-Ukrainian President Pedro Poroshenko, emails from Hunter’s laptop show.

A majority of Americans now believe the president played a role in Hunter’s business dealings with Ukrainian, Kazakh, Romanian and Chinese partners.