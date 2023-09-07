Editorial

Hurricane Lee Upgrades To Category 4, Could Potentially Already Be A 5

BLOG
Hurricane Lee is getting closer to a Category 5. The storm officially strengthened into a Category 4 with 130 MPH maximum sustained winds Thursday afternoon. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @EricBurrisWESH]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @EricBurrisWESH]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Hurricane Lee is getting closer and closer to a Category 5.

The storm officially strengthened into a Category 4 with 130 mph maximum sustained winds Thursday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Additional strengthening is expected tonight. Fluctuations in intensity are expected after that, but Lee is forecast to remain a powerful major hurricane well into next week,” the center said.

Earlier Thursday, Lee was a Category 1 hurricane, but has intensified with astounding speed in the Atlantic Ocean’s warm waters, bumping up its force by 50 mph in the past 12 hours. The system is expected to upgrade Friday morning to a Category 5 when it nears the eastern Caribbean.

Hurricane Lee is located around 780 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the NHC. (RELATED: Tropical Storm Margot Officially Forms In Atlantic, Expected To Become Hurricane)

The system is expected to reach peak intensity this weekend, and is predicted to be a dangerous hurricane for the southwestern Atlantic in the early part of next week. However, it’s too soon to tell whether or not it will have any direct impact on the United States mainland.

Here are some visuals of Lee, which may already be a Category 5 as I write this — nothing is official as of yet.

Hell of a storm, ladies and gentlemen. Definitely keep an eye on this boy.