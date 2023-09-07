Tropical Storm Margot Officially Forms In Atlantic, Expected To Become Hurricane

Another one (*DJ Khaled voice*).

Tropical Depression 14 is now officially Tropical Storm Margot, strengthening up Thursday afternoon. The system is expected to become a hurricane this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Located around 290 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, Tropical Storm Margot has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It’s currently moving west-northwest at 17 mph with force winds extended outward up to 25 miles from the center.

Margot is expected to continue moving in that direction over the next few days and then eventually upgrading to a hurricane at some point during the weekend, according to NHC.

At this time, there are no coastal watches or warnings.

“Margot will continue to see some slow strengthening through the weekend in the far eastern Atlantic. This storm is expected to become a hurricane by next and will not have any impact to Florida or the U.S.,” WPBF First Warning Chief Certified Meteorologist Cris Martinez said.

Tropical Storm #Margot Advisory 2: Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Margot. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2023

Here is the current projected path for Tropical Storm (soon to be Hurricane) Margot:

Tropical Storm Margot has just formed in the Atlantic. Margot replaces the retired and infamous Maria from 2017 on the 2023 list of storm names. Margot could become a hurricane but is not a threat to land at this time. #nbc6 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/xN9cGmdbHX — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) September 7, 2023

And the visuals:

The @NHC_Atlantic will begin advisories on #TD14 at 11 AM E.S.T. This storm is forecast to become Tropical Storm or even Hurricane #Margot over the next week as it traverses the open Eastern Atlantic. Personal peak at this time stands at 90 MPH, but that is HEAVILY temporary. pic.twitter.com/0b9y7kvbVM — Isaiah Hartzell (@IsaiahHartzell2) September 7, 2023

She’s a small girl, but has a pretty spiral. I’m curious to see how this cane progresses.