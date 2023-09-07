Lidl Issues Recall Of ‘Paw Patrol’ Snacks Over Porn Website

A grocery store chain issued a recall over for children’s snacks with packaging that linked to X-rated content.

Lidl Great Britain announced that it would be recalling four types of “Paw Patrol”-branded snacks after it was discovered that the packaging contained a link to a pornographic website, according to the company’s recall notice. The company labeled the website link as “not suitable” for children.

“We have been aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a site that is not suitable for child consumption,” the company said in its recall.

Lidl has been forced to issue a recall for “Paw Patrol” snacks after it was discovered that a website on the packaging leads to pornographic content, UPI reported. More stories from the stranger side of life, in Tall Tales:https://t.co/0k2ZfAw1EW — The Week UK (@TheWeekUK) September 6, 2023

Paw Patrol mini biscotti biscuits in all butter and chocolate chip flavoring were recalled along with Paw Patrol yummy bake bears in apple and raspberry flavoring, according to the recall notice. (RELATED: Trader Joe’s Says Broccoli Cheddar Soup Contains Bugs, Issues Recall In 7 States)

“We recommend that customers refrain from viewing the URL and return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given,” the company said.

“Paw Patrol” is a children’s television program about a group of puppies in training to be rescue dogs. Each of the dogs on the show is “inspired by a real-world job like fire fighter and construction worker,” according to the show’s website.