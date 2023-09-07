ROOKE: You Don’t Need To Spend A Full Decade Getting Blackout Drunk And Sleeping With Strangers

The divorce announcement of “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner and Jonas Brother Joe Jonas ignited the debate over how young is too young to get married. They blame Turner’s young marital age for the split because of rumors she “felt trapped in her marriage to Joe Jonas and wants to relive her youth.” If the gossip is true, it’s hard to explain how much of a miscalculation this is for both of them.

Marriage isn’t something you can quit. It’s forever. Even after the divorce, the husband and wife are linked together.

Turner is objectively a top-tier woman. She is beautiful, intelligent, and has a successful career. Watching her go down a seemingly traditional path was a breath of fresh air compared to the rest of Hollywood. It was a big deal that she decided to get married at 23 because it showed that having it all still included marriage and children. But now she wants to trade the life most women pray for just to live out the last seven years of her youth, going out to parties and having casual sex. It oozes selfishness.

Wanting to “relive your youth” is a totally bullshit reason to get divorced. What a trash reason to destroy your family. No respect. pic.twitter.com/U7GIcRPXfa — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 6, 2023

The natural reaction to motherhood is not taking whiskey shots at 2 a.m. at the local pub. Marital issues don’t just happen. Jonas didn’t wake up on Wednesday to find out his wife needed help if he’s been touring with her and the children all summer. It is unbelievable that Jonas’ response to his wild wife was not to take her away to a private island somewhere to live out her desperation for adventure until she forgot she ever felt that way.

They are both wealthy and healthy, with plenty of family and available help for the girls. Husbands have a responsibility to love their wives through their struggles. If your wife is out “partying” with her friends instead of caring for your two children, it is likely because she needs you to notice she is suffering. A strong husband doesn’t let his wife ruin their family.

What is she hoping to gain from leaving her husband and two young daughters? She had it all at 23 — husband, family, and career. Society pushes the narrative that your twenties should be spent experiencing adventures like staying in run-down hostels in Germany and having threesomes in Italy so that when you return home, you’ll be a world traveler and won’t regret settling down. (ROOKE: Selfish Delusions About Purity Lead Men And Women Down A Lonely Rabbit Hole)

The point of your 20s is to find your adult vocation. For most people, it is getting married and having children, but a society that promotes casual sex isn’t empowering you to do that. There is nothing about hook-up culture that prepares men and women for a lifelong commitment. Instead, it conditions you to crave instant gratification over committed love.

Getting married and having children isn’t guaranteed to happen for everyone. Your youth should be spent enriching your life with experiences and skills that will help a marriage flourish.

Women are told that they have all the time in the world to be young and reckless. It’s a lie. The reality is that time is precious, and telling someone to waste it with meaningless sex and partying is cruel.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.