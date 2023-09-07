Video Shows Angry Chipotle Customer Launching Burrito Bowl At Employee’s Face

We really need to work on our employee-customer relationships.

Viral video circulating online shows a Chipotle employee in Parma, Ohio having to deal with some straight bull Tuesday night. An angry customer hammered her with a burrito bowl.

Rosemary Lynn Hayne, 39, has been charged with assault and disorderly conduct in the matter, according to police via FOX Cleveland.

The video was originally posted on Reddit and instantly went viral.

“We walked in, and it was really busy. You could tell they were slammed,” a witness said, per FOX Cleveland.

Footage shows the suspect bringing her Chipotle bowl to the counter and slamming it down as she confronted the employee. Just a few seconds later, she was seen tossing the entire burrito bowl at the worker’s face.

How much of a scumbag do you have to be to do something like this?