‘You’re Not Going To Have Deliveries’: Former Trump Official Predicts Higher Costs From Biden’s Electric Truck Push

A former Trump administration official predicted that President Joe Biden’s push for electric trucks would increase costs for consumers by wrecking small trucking companies.

A trucking industry group warned Friday that new regulations the Biden administration instituted in March would endanger America’s food supply, according to Fox News. “People don’t understand how important trucking is,” Fox Business host Larry Kudlow told “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Says Biden’s Green Energy Push Leaves Small Businesses ‘Holding The Bag’)

WATCH:



“So, if you look at what the trade association is saying, or what some – most are small business trucks, these new greenie regulations and emissions standards perhaps cost as much as $45,000 per truck and they can’t afford it,” Kudlow continued. “And they will go down, and if they go down, then you are not going to have deliveries.”

Congress passed a resolution disapproving of the regulations, which were 80% stricter than current standards, in May, but President Biden vetoed the resolution, saying blocked the resolution because it “would take us backwards in our fight against air pollution.” Economic and energy experts have criticized Biden’s hostility to fossil fuel production, which some claim have caused higher energy prices.

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which spends $370 billion to combat climate change, into law in August 2022. The legislation is loaded with green energy provisions, including a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles and expanded the Environmental Protection Agency’s control over the energy industry in response to a Supreme Court ruling.

Despite Biden’s push for electric vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency made a determination Jan. 31 that would block the mining of 1.4 billion tons of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and rhenium in Alaska in order to protect salmon.

