Biden Just Signed The Inflation Reduction Act — Here’s How It Can Transform Your Healthcare

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Tuesday, codifying into law some of Democrats’ most sought-after healthcare reforms since the passage of the Affordable Care Act under former President Barack Obama.

The healthcare provisions of the law — which also include significant changes to climate and tax policy — are aimed primarily at lowering prescription drug prices and expanding access to Obamacare. Democrats are touting the IRA as a major legislative achievement, but some experts are skeptical they’ll achieve its stated goals.

The headline policy within the IRA’s healthcare portfolio allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Beginning in 2026, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be able to select from a list of the 100 most expensive drugs for Medicare and negotiate prices directly with manufacturers.

Drug manufacturers will essentially face a government price-setting scheme or being taxed out of business. If they walk away from the negotiations, sales of that particular drug will be taxed at a rate of 65% of previous year’s sales. The rates will escalate by ten percent every quarter up to a maximum of 95%. They can either pay that tax, agree to the secretary’s negotiation or remove their drug from Medicare entirely.

Because the negotiated prices are negotiated as discounts to existing prices, the Congressional Budget Office projects that the provision may actually lead to higher drug prices, at least in the short term. Big Pharma can effectively circumvent the negotiated discounts by simply setting a higher launch price for a drug, meaning the eventual negotiated discount will take place from a higher baseline.