Hurricane Lee Officially Becomes Category 5 After It Intensifies At ‘Exceptional Rate’

Hurricane Lee continued to intensify "at an exceptional rate" Thursday, upgrading through multiple storm categories in just hours. It's now at a Category 5.

Andrew Powell Contributor
Lee is a friggin’ giant!

Hurricane Lee continued to intensify “at an exceptional rate” Thursday evening, upgrading through multiple storm categories in just hours. It’s now at the maximum Category 5, hitting that point just prior to 11:00 PM ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is projected to move north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico, and could slow down east-northeast of the Bahamas over the weekend. Currently, Lee is located around 780 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 15 MPH.

NHC’s forecast is the first time in history they’ve had a hurricane reaching a Category 5 when it was still at a 2. To put it even more into perspective of how truly powerful Lee is, some computer models have the storm strengthening into one of the strongest hurricanes in Atlantic Basin history — if not the strongest, period — due to warm ocean waters.

And no, it’s not because of climate change, lefties. It’s the peak of hurricane season.

Hurricane Lee was a Category 1 with winds of 80 MPH per NHC’s 5:00 AM ET report from Thursday, and then just 12 hours later at 5:00 PM ET, the storm picked up to 130 MPH to bring it to a Category 4. Six hours later, and the NHC has now bumped up the maximum sustained wind speed to 165 MPH.

Here are some visuals of this big boy, which has been reported by Colin McCarthy to have hit 180 MPH wind speeds.

The projection path is still the same, with the northeastern United States and eastern Canada in particular needing to keep an eye on this thing.

Let’s just hope Lee veers off into the sea so we can just admire the beauty of this monster, because other than it being completely terrifying and catastrophic if it does make landfall, it’s an absolutely gorgeous hurricane. (RELATED: Tropical Storm Margot Officially Forms In Atlantic, Expected To Become Hurricane)

Here’s another look — look at that eye, look at that wall!

What a beaut! I look forward to covering and studying this bad boy even more!