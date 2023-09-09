Texas Or Alabama? Nebraska Or Colorado? Texas A&M Or Miami? Andrew Powell Makes His College Football Week 2 Picks

My first official weekend of college football!

Prior to Week 0, I was planning on giving you guys a season preview, but due to time and higher priority coverage, I wasn’t able to do so. Then, I was gearing up to give my first set of picks for the season for Week 1, but my area ended up getting wiped out by Hurricane Idalia and I was left without power for five days. Hey, that’s Florida for ya.

But here we are, ladies and gentlemen! Week 2 and I finally get to make some college football picks!

And what a way for me to kick off my campaign, with the headliner of the weekend being the matchup of two historical programs — Alabama and Texas. And both teams need a win at that. For Alabama, a victory would help them shut up some of the doubters out there regarding the direction of the Crimson Tide. For Texas, they need a victory of this magnitude to help them restore credibility in terms of a national championship. Needless to say, it’s a huge game.

The second and third centerpieces of the weekend are the square offs between Nebraska vs. Colorado and Texas A&M vs. Miami. Will Deion Sanders continue the magic with the Buffaloes and get another big dub? Will my Miami Hurricanes finally get back on the road to glory?

Let's get it!

ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 2 PICKS