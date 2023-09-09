Editorial

Texas Or Alabama? Nebraska Or Colorado? Texas A&M Or Miami? Andrew Powell Makes His College Football Week 2 Picks

Texas or Alabama? Nebraska or Colorado? Texas A&M or Miami? The Daily Caller's Andrew Powell makes his college football picks for Week 2.

Andrew Powell
My first official weekend of college football!

Prior to Week 0, I was planning on giving you guys a season preview, but due to time and higher priority coverage, I wasn’t able to do so. Then, I was gearing up to give my first set of picks for the season for Week 1, but my area ended up getting wiped out by Hurricane Idalia and I was left without power for five days. Hey, that’s Florida for ya.

But here we are, ladies and gentlemen! Week 2 and I finally get to make some college football picks!

And what a way for me to kick off my campaign, with the headliner of the weekend being the matchup of two historical programs — Alabama and Texas. And both teams need a win at that. For Alabama, a victory would help them shut up some of the doubters out there regarding the direction of the Crimson Tide. For Texas, they need a victory of this magnitude to help them restore credibility in terms of a national championship. Needless to say, it’s a huge game.

The second and third centerpieces of the weekend are the square offs between Nebraska vs. Colorado and Texas A&M vs. Miami. Will Deion Sanders continue the magic with the Buffaloes and get another big dub? Will my Miami Hurricanes finally get back on the road to glory? (RELATED: Thank The Heavens! The NFL Is Back! Andrew Powell Makes His 2023 Season Predictions And Week 1 Picks)

ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 2 PICKS

  • Ball State at No. 1 Georgia, 12:00 PM ET (SECN): Georgia (-42)
  • UNLV at No. 2 Michigan, 3:30 PM ET (CBS): Michigan (-37)
  • No. 10 Texas at No. 3 Alabama, 7:00 PM ET (ESPN): Alabama (-7.5)
  • Youngstown State at No. 4 Ohio State, 12:00 PM ET (BTN): Ohio State (-41.5)
  • Southern Mississippi at No. 5 Florida State, 8:30 PM ET (ACCN): Florida State (-31)
  • Stanford at No. 6 USC, 10:30 PM (FOX): USC (-29.5)
  • Delaware at No. 7 Penn State, 12:00 PM ET (Peacock): Penn State (N/A)
  • Tulsa at No. 8 Washington, 5:00 PM ET (PAC12): Washington (-32.5)
  • Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee, 5:00 PM ET (ESPN+/SECN+): Tennessee (-38.5)
  • No. 11 Notre Dame at NC State, 12:00 PM (ABC): Notre Dame (-7.5)
  • No. 12 Utah at Baylor, 12:00 PM (ESPN): Utah (-7)
  • No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech, 7:00 PM ET (FOX): Oregon (-6.5)
  • Grambling State at No. 14 LSU, 7:30 PM ET (ESPN+/SECN+): LSU (N/A)
  • Troy at No. 15 Kansas State, 12:00 PM ET (FS1): Kansas State (-15.5)
  • Appalachian State at No. 16 North Carolina, 5:15 PM ET (ACCN): North Carolina (-19)
  • SMU at No. 17 Oklahoma, 6:00 PM ET (ESPN+): Oklahoma (-16)
  • UC Davis at No. 18 Oregon State, 9:00 PM ET (PAC12): Oregon State (N/A)
  • No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State, 7:30 PM ET (ABC): Washington State (+6)
  • No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 22 Tulane, 3:30 PM ET (ESPN2): Ole Miss (-7)
  • Charleston Southern at No. 21 Clemson, 2:15 PM ET (ACCN): Clemson (N/A)
  • No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 PM ET (ABC): Texas A&M (-3)
  • Lafayette at No. 24 Duke, 6:00 PM ET (ESPN+/ACCNX): Duke (N/A)
  • Nebraska at No. 25 Colorado, 12:00 PM ET (FOX): Colorado (-3)