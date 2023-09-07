Thank The Heavens! The NFL Is Back! Andrew Powell Makes His 2023 Season Predictions And Week 1 Picks

It’s time! The 2023 NFL season is here!

We’re only just a few hours away from the opening game between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, with that contest scheduled to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. (eastern time) on NBC.

Heading into the new season, we have a ton of storylines to be intrigued about. You have the Chiefs on a mission to repeat as champions, Aaron Rodgers now in the Big Apple as the leader of the New York Jets and no Tom Brady for the first time in 24 years after he finally retired earlier in the year. And those are just the main ones.

We’ve also got to keep an eye on the NFL’s crackdown on gambling (are we looking at more suspensions?), Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ continuing growth and all of the changes in the coaching carousel, headlined by Sean Payton now being the skipper of the Denver Broncos. We’ve got a ton to stay focused on.

And then you have the nitty-gritty of forecasting this entire thing, but no worries … that’s where I come in.

It doesn’t matter if it’s hurricanes…

Tropical Storm Lee has officially become Hurricane Lee, doing so Wednesday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean as the storm charges toward the United States. The storm is predicted to get up to a Category 5. Here’s my latest from the @DailyCaller: https://t.co/yywxHyml3n — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) September 7, 2023

… or the National Football League. (RELATED: Nick Bosa Now The Highest-Paid Defensive Player In NFL History After Signing $170 Million Extension With 49ers: REPORT)

I got you covered with the grade-A outlook. Let’s get it!

ANDREW POWELL’S 2023 NFL SEASON PREDICTIONS

Divisions

AFC East: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals AFC South: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles NFC North: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings NFC South: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints NFC West: San Francisco 49ers

Awards

MVP: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) OPOY: Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers) DPOY: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) OROY: Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers)

Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) DROY: Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans)

Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans) Comeback: Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills)

Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills) Coach: Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins)

Conferences

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals NFC: Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LVIII

And your champion is: Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1 Picks (Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)