Calvin Harris Reportedly Got Secretly Married In England

Scottish DJ and singer Calvin Harris reportedly married radio host Vick Hope in Northeast England on Saturday.

Harris and Hope are said to have tied the knot in a sprawling estate in front of their family and friends, according to People. Lavish greens and lush florals reportedly surrounded Harris, 39, and Hope, 33, during a tented wedding reception on the grounds of Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland.

An individual close to the couple noted they exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony, according to People.

They exchanged deeply personal vows and listened to poems as part of their ceremony, according The Sun.

The couple’s guest list was comprised of celebrities including Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu and BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay, Scott Mills and Jordan North.

The festivities included a live performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, who was flown in from the United States for this exclusive live performance, according to The Sun. (RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Announces Once Secret Wedding)

The reception included unique decorative elements, including an oversized plastic giraffe, large plants and wicker chandeliers, per The Sun.

Guests danced the night away, with Nile kicking off his set by performing a cover of “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross, followed by a number of hits by Madonna, Beyonce, David Bowie and Pharrell Williams, according to The Sun. He reportedly closed off his performance with his hit song, “Good Times.”

Neither Harris nor Hope have publicly commented about their recent nuptials. The couple has been known to keep their relationship away from the press.