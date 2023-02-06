Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged To Be Married

Eminem’s 27-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade, announced her engagement to Evan McClintock in an Instagram post Monday.

The famous rapper’s daughter has made a name for herself on Instagram and as the host of the “Just a Little Shady” podcast. She has been dating McClintock for several years. She shared some images of the moment McClintock proposed to her Monday, and included a close-up photo of her shiny new engagement ring.

“Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you [Evan McClintock],” Hailie wrote in the caption to her post.

Hailie keeps her personal life very private and hasn’t broadcast much information at all about her relationship with McClintock. Instagram photos of the couple together go as far back as 2016, but it’s not entirely clear when Hailie and McClintock officially started dating.

The first engagement picture shows the happy couple popping a bottle of champagne in what appears to be an outdoor area with decorative light bulbs. A bouquet of roses sits casually on one of the tables in the background. Hailie is wearing heeled leather booties and a puffy leather jacket, while McClintock is wearing light pants and a medium-length black trench coat.

McClintock is bent down on one knee in the second photo, and he is holding a ring box in his hands. Hailie’s facial expression isn’t visible from the angle the picture was taken, but her fingers are extended in what appears to be a moment of surprise. (RELATED: Here Are The 10 Most ‘Holy Sh*t!’ Moments From The Grammy Awards)

The last image shows a close-up of the ring and features Hailie’s perfectly manicured grey-blue nails as she holds a glass of champagne in her hand.

By all accounts, McClintock seemed to have had the photographer, the flowers and the bubbly planned to perfection for the big moment.

Eminem has not yet issued a public comment on his daughter’s engagement.