Elon Musk’s Child Receives Life-Changing News

Elon Musk’s daughter was granted a name and gender change by a Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to reports released Thursday.

The 18-year-old will now go by Vivian Jenna Wilson, and will legally be able to identify as a female thanks to the ruling, TMZ reported. Wilson is the maiden name of Vivian’s mother Justine, the outlet noted. Vivian made the request due to “the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Twitter Unanimously Approves Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Purchase Bid https://t.co/C4Qcyh3Jft — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2022

While Musk has voiced his support for the transgender community, he received backlash for writing on Twitter that “all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare” in 2020, and followed up with a tweet noting that his company Tesla scored 100/100 in LGBTQ equality for the last four years.

Neither Justine nor Vivian have made any public statements about Musk, the outlet noted.

Vivian is one of Musk’s seven children, according to PageSix. After he and Justine were married in 2000, they welcomed a son named Nevada Alexander Musk who died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Elon Musk Breaks Up With Grimes, Who Is Now Dating Leaker Chelsea Manning)

Most recently, Musk secretly welcomed a second child with singer Grimes via surrogate. Though the pair have since split up romantically, they may still welcome more children together in the future.