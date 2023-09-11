‘The Word Says Who Jesus Is’: Saints’ Demario Davis Delivers Powerful Message About The Power Of Faith And Prayer

Demario Davis — consider me a fan after this.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis spoke about a terrifying moment that involved his 4-year-old daughter just a few days before he played in his team’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Davis said his daughter suffered a third epileptic seizure and that it went on for 30 minutes. His wife told him his daughter stopped breathing on two different occasions while on the way to the hospital.

Rather than talk about the game after the Saints’ 16-15 win Sunday, Davis began his postgame media availability with a Bible passage from Revelations 3:20.

“Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me,” Davis read.

He then spoke about the power of prayer.

“We prayed and we prayed and she had medicine, and my wife and I had to stay overnight at the hospital,” said Davis. “And in the middle of the night, probably about 3 o’clock, I heard a knock. And the knock was my daughter. I said, ‘God, let this be just be an attack from the enemy that’s just trying to be a distraction, and let him have overplayed his hand and my daughter come back stronger than before.’”

Davis said that his daughter was talking “clearer than she was talking before,” while also recovering quicker than the average person who suffers from epilepsy.

“I didn’t ask for my daughter to make it through, I’m asking that she’s better than before… God gave me just what I was asking for plus some. I was blown away.” Demario Davis tells a beautiful story about his faith and family 💛 pic.twitter.com/H1puxwpJpy — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023

Davis’ message then got even more powerful as he got deeper into his faith.

“But when I tell you I got a chance to hear a knock from God. And what I want to share is, we get to play this game, and it’s great. And it’s so many amazing things that can happen in that game. And everybody wants to hear about them. But when we leave this game we go back to being regular people. And regular people are living life, and people are waiting for a knock.”

“And the Word says who Jesus is, He’s knocking at the door. All you’ve got to do is get up. And so on the way, I’m nervous, but I’m praying, and I’m trusting, and I’m believing. And I’m not asking for my daughter to make it through, I’m asking that she’s better than before. And God gave me just what I asked for, plus some. I was blown away. And at that point, I knew the game was going to take care of itself.” (RELATED: Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Hilariously Awarded Moderna’s ‘Shot Of The Day’ After Winning US Open Championship)

“My knock had already been answered, and I just want people to know if you’ve got stuff going on in your life, lay it before the Lord. Lay it before the Lord, and trust. And be expecting of a knock. Because the word says what you have to do is, you have to get up and open the door. And your blessing is going to be there.”

Truly inspirational stuff from Demario Davis, and I can only be grateful to him for it. Thanks, boss. And glory to God.