Police Arrest Former NFL Star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones For ‘Terroristic Threats’ And Alcohol Intoxication At Airport: REPORT

Former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested Monday morning after allegedly making “terroristic threats” and being intoxicated at an airport near Cincinnati. The arrest was made after police were called to assist with an “unruly passenger,” according to TMZ.

The No. 6 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft was taken into custody around 6 a.m. local time, with his booking taking place an hour later, according to TMZ Sports.

Jones has been charged with alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats, with the latter being highlighted due to this incident happening on the anniversary of September 11, 2001, TMZ noted.

Before the arrest, Jones posted a video of himself ranting about the Cincinnati Bengals’ 24-3 defeat to the Cleveland Browns while walking through the Northern Kentucky International Airport, the outlet noted. It also appeared that Jones’ speech was slurred, a trait of alcohol use. (RELATED: Cincinnati Bengals Bench Joe Burrow After Career-Worst Performance)

Not much longer after the original incident, Adam “Pacman” Jones was released from jail and gave his side of the story while speaking to reporters, clearly emotional while defending himself.

Jones claims that he didn’t do anything wrong, labeling the alleged terroristic threats charge “bullsh*t.” Jones also denied the allegations that he was drunk.

Jones — who played 13 seasons in the NFL for the Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos — has had previous run-ins with the law, his most recent arrest being in 2021 after he allegedly got into a violent altercation at a Cincinnati bar.