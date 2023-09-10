Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers Sent Into Concussion Protocol After Getting Knocked Out Cold From Scary Hit

Thoughts and prayers to Jakobi Meyers — stay strong, king.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was forced to leave Sunday’s 17-16 road win over the Denver Broncos because of a potential concussion.

With 2:54 left to go in the game, Meyers was blasted in the head by Broncos’ Kareem Jackson after getting a six-yard gain. He laid on the ground for a few minutes and was woozy when two trainers eventually helped him off the field. Immediately, Meyers was ruled out for the rest of the contest due to the concussion protocol and was sent to the locker room.

Unnecessary roughness was called on Jackson, giving the Raiders a first down that was crucial to their win.

After the game, the Raiders said that Meyers is still being evaluated for a possible concussion. He was sitting upright while in the locker room, according to ESPN via Deadspin.

Man, this is rough. I feel for Jakobi Meyers.

And to make this situation even worse, you have the fact that he was having a great game before getting hurt, tallying 81 yards and two touchdowns — and it was his first with the Las Vegas Raiders on top of that.