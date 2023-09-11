Star Defensive Linemen Ends Holdout After His Absence Costs His Team A Week One Win

Chris Jones, star defensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs, ended his contract holdout and agreed to a new one-year deal Monday, the team announced on Twitter.

We have agreed to a new one-year contract with Chris Jones. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 11, 2023

Jones, who agreed to a new one-year deal with increased incentives, will now presumably return to the Chiefs’ lineup in time for their Sunday matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN.

His absence from their first game, however, was a costly one.

Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler and linchpin to the Kansas City defense, sat out of the NFL season opener between the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, a game the Lions won in upset fashion.

Though the Chiefs were also missing superstar tight end Travis Kelce to injury, Jones’ pass pressure prowess is arguably more important to Kansas City’s success. (RELATED: Nick Bosa Now The Highest-Paid Defensive Player In NFL History After Signing $170 Million Extension With 49ers: REPORT)

During Jones’ Kansas City tenure, the Chiefs have been the best team in the NFL at pressuring the quarterback while he’s on the field, and one of the worst at it when he’s not, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman noted on Twitter.

Stone cold Jones is so important to the team that Thursday Night Football play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico said the Lions win “has an asterisk, because of no Chris Jones and no Travis Kelce,” prompting a wave of backlash towards the NBC broadcaster.

Even Jones’ own teammates recognized how important he was to their success. Kelce literally begged him to come back before the season opener on his podcast.

Perhaps the most stunning development in this saga is Jones’ holdout didn’t even result in a long-term contract. “Jones received incentives in the new contract that would allow him to earn more than the $19.5 million he was scheduled to make this season under his old contract,” ESPN reported.

An embarrassing week one loss at home to an underdog for INCENTIVES? Hope it was worth it Jones!