Video Shows British Police Constable Borrowing Boy’s Bike To Pursue Suspect

A little boy’s generosity and a British police constable’s ingenuity helped put a suspect behind bars Friday.

Amid a chase in the southern English town of Gosport, police constable (PC) Taylor realized she needed more speed, Gosport police posted on X (formerly Twitter).

PC Taylor spotted a little boy in the town’s White Lion Walk and, thinking quickly, asked if he could lend her his bike, the post continued.

Promising to return it, PC Taylor could be observed accelerating the new set of wheels as she continued her pursuit through the narrow English streets, per Gosport police.

NO, YOU WEREN’T MISTAKEN: If you thought you spotted PC Taylor riding a child’s bike in the town centre last night, we can confirm that your eyes weren’t deceiving you. She was indeed riding a child’s bike in the town centre earlier this evening! 1/5 pic.twitter.com/2TQnnvSNhl — Gosport Police (@GosportPolice) September 9, 2023

Police eventually nabbed the 47-year-old suspect “on suspicion of theft, burglary, and shoplifting,” the post continued.

The little boy got his bike back along with a big thank you for his invaluable contribution to the pursuit, according to ITV News.

Gosport Police hailed the mission as “a truly brilliant joint-effort from everyone involved!” (RELATED: Watch Angry Customer Tackle Shoplifting Suspect At California TJ Maxx)

Earlier this month, Vermont State Police arrested a robbery suspect after a week-long chase involving “a stolen bicycle.” A 2022 e-bike chase saw Spanish police capture Dean Garforth, a major British fugitive.