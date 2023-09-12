‘They Are Being Stiff-Armed’: Former GOP Rep Rips Christie For Opposing Impeachment Inquiry

Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah ripped former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey for opposing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and said that the Biden administration “stiff-armed” congressional probes.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry into Biden over allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s business deals would move forward, with Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jason Smith of Missouri leading the probe. Christie opposed the impeachment inquiry during a Tuesday morning appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” claiming he didn’t “see evidence” that would warrant such a move. (RELATED: ‘They’re Egging Us On’: Comer Suggests Democrats Secretly Want GOP To Impeach Biden)

“Guess what, Mr. Christie, you have to actually have subpoenas that are adhered to in order for the oversight function to work, and when they are being stiff-armed and not done, then to go get the evidence then you need to do that,” Chaffetz said during an appearance on Fox News.

WATCH:



The House Oversight Committee identified over $20 million in payments to the Biden family while investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told investigators that Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said in July. Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form on July 20 that he obtained from a whistleblower detailing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes.

The National Archives admitted to having nearly 5,400 emails where Biden used a pseudonym in correspondence with people, including his son Hunter Biden, while serving as vice president. The White House blocked the release of the emails with a claim of executive privilege.

“The difference between this case and what they did to Donald Trump is the Biden case actually has evidence,” Chaffetz said. “And this – there is direct evidence the president’s involvement and there is direct evidence of the family involvement. Money, texts, emails, videos, voice mail messages, photographs, it has all of that. There’s no justification to deny the ability to pursue an impeachment inquiry.”

Christie did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

