Player Who Stole The Show In MNF Upset Earned $250,000 With Just Three Plays

Jets safety Jordan Whitehead was all over the field during his team’s Monday night win against the Buffalo Bills.

The six-year safety had a career night collecting three interceptions and triggering an incentive bonus of $250,000, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

It’s extremely rare for a player to hit an incentive in Week 1 of the regular season, but Jets S Jordan Whitehead did exactly that. His 3 interceptions earned him a $250,000 bonus. Arguably the most impactful player on the field during an unusual Week 1 opener. pic.twitter.com/hQEIqCtVY1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2023

Whitehead, who’s never collected more than two interceptions during an NFL season, had a contract stipulation rewarding him a quarter of a million dollars if he collected three interceptions over the course of the season. He did it in one night.

Great concentration by Jordan Whitehead to secure the INT for the Jets pic.twitter.com/yJoeoBtkU6 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 12, 2023

Whitehead told teammates his goal was to pick off seven balls this year, according to the New York Post.

“I’ve just been working all offseason, teammates have been pushing me. So no surprise,” Whitehead told the Post. “Deep balls, just every day at practice. [Safeties coach Marquand Manuel] throws the ball to me, different drills. When I get time off [in practice], special teams drills, I’m catching balls.”

His fourth quarter pick set up his teammate Garrett Wilson’s sensational game-tying touchdown grab.



After losing star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an injury on their very first possession, the Jets turned to their defense to win them their home opener, and Gang Green’s defense didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Out For Season After Suffering Torn Achilles In Jets Debut)

Whitehead’s unit held the Bills and star quarterback Josh Allen to just three points in the second half, setting up rookie return man Xavier Gipson for a magical game-winning score.

Whitehead’s performance may be overshadowed by Rodgers’ injury and Gipson’s game winner, but the analytics don’t lie. Pro Football Focus graded him as the Jets’ top performer Monday night, giving him a 91.8 grade, according to uSTADIUM.