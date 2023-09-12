‘Came Out Of Nowhere!’: Video Captures Office Chair Hurtling Into Car Windshield On Utah Highway

A Utah family says they narrowly avoided disaster when the bottom portion of an office chair came flying through the air and struck their windshield, according to local outlet KSLTV.

Dashcam footage from the Eaton family vehicle captured the Saturday incident, which occurred on Interstate 15 south of Salt Lake City, KSLTV reported. The clip shows the base of an office chair without wheels quickly growing from a mere speck in the distance to an ominous-looking, spinning threat.

“It came out of nowhere!” passenger Lily Eaton told KSLTV. “I was talking with my family and then, all of a sudden, the whole windshield is completely shattered.”

The hurtling chair struck the windshield in front of the passenger seat, where Lily’s sister Anabella had been sitting.

Lily recalled frantically “trying to reach around and see [Anabella’s] face” after the collision occurred.

Despite hitting the windshield with significant force, the flying chair failed to enter the vehicle entirely and only scraped a portion of the dashboard. Annabella suffered cuts to her legs due to the glass shattering, the family told KSLTV.

“It was kind of the luckiest unlucky thing because it didn’t go through the windshield,” Lily added. “We’re just really grateful everyone is alive and well.” (RELATED: Cockpit Windshield Shatters At 30,000 Feet, Plane Carrying 200 People Diverts Flight)

In April, a rock burst through a windshield and killed a Colorado woman as she drove home from work. Police later charged three individuals with murder, accusing them of throwing the rock into the young woman’s car. In August, someone threw a spear through another woman’s windshield on a Texas highway.