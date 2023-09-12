WWE And UFC’s Parent Company Endeavor Officially Merge, Go Public Under TKO Umbrella

It’s going to be interesting to see how this goes, particularly as a wrestling fan.

WWE and Endeavor, which is the parent company of UFC, announced Tuesday that the merger between the two brands has closed and TKO — a company that will be the umbrella for both promotions — has been launched. TKO officially began trading Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Endeavor will be the majority owner of the company with 51% of TKO’s stock, while WWE shareholders will own 49%. TKO has a valuation rate of $21.4 billion.

Vince McMahon, who is now the former WWE controlling shareholder and chairman, will have the role as TKO executive chairman, while Nick Khan will be serving as WWE president and also sitting on TKO’s board. Dana White, who was formerly listed as UFC president, will now be UFC CEO. Running TKO as a whole will be Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel, who was named the company’s CEO.

Meet TKO Group Holdings, Inc. a premium sports, entertainment, and media company made up of @ufc and @WWE. Join us in celebrating its listing of $TKO 🔔 pic.twitter.com/ZWEmyWGUCq — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) September 12, 2023

I’m very intrigued by this move.

After The Bloodline collapsed and Roman Reigns went on vacation (and the very heartbreaking death of Bray Wyatt), WWE’s storylines have gotten quite stale, and I personally don’t have much hope for entertainment as far as the near future is concerned. And even then…

Nothing against WWE's roster, but let's be honest, we're very limited when we're talking about superstars. And right now, I'm quite bored with everything they've been putting out, so I'm just curious to see how this merger goes and how much of an impact it will have over storylines.

Win me back, TKO, because right now I’m shifting to just a viewer of Premium Live Events. Entertain me!