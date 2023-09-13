Harris Faulkner Asks Producers In Real Time To Help Her Fact Check Liberal Fox Contributor

Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked producers in real time to help her fact check a liberal contributor during Wednesday’s “The Faulkner Focus.”

Fox News contributor Marie Harf claimed President Joe Biden’s numbers are faring better than all of his Republican challengers, including former President Donald Trump.

“When we get down to brass tax and counting votes, the Biden team feels very comfortable with where they are,” Harf claimed.

“So, I’m gonna just ask my team — hold on one second — can you come up with all the Republicans beating Biden from last week?” Faulkner asked. “And, Nikki Haley in particular outside the margin of error? Alright, they’re working on it,” Faulkner said. “I think we need to put the facts on the screen, and I appreciate maybe looking at different polling, whatever.”

A Wall Street Journal poll found Biden and Trump at a virtual tie, with Trump polling one percentage higher than the president, within the margin of error. An Emerson College poll found Trump leading Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup in January. Trump lead with 44 points and Biden held 41% of support. (RELATED: ‘Rolling In The Mud?’: Harris Faulkner Explodes At Liberal Contributor Who Refuses To Address Inflation)

A CNN/SSRS poll found 46% of respondents believe any Republican presidential nominee would be better than Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius wrote a column Tuesday urging Biden not to run in 2024 due to his age, the unpopularity of Vice President Kamala Harris and his fulfillment of defeating Trump in the 2020 presidential election.