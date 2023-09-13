Newly Single Lauren Boebert And Mystery Date Kicked Out Of Musical For Vaping, Singing Along Too Loudly

Newly single Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and an unidentified man were kicked out of “Beetlejuice: The Musical” on Sunday for “causing a disturbance,” according to venue officials.

The congresswoman allegedly broke venue rules by vaping, singing loudly and recording the performance on her phone before being escorted out of the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater in Denver, The Denver Post reported. The couple was issued a warning by ushers after their behavior prompted three theatergoers to complain, according to an incident report.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” an usher told the outlet. “The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would [be] going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

Boebert and her date were not named as the offending patrons in the report. However, the congresswoman’s campaign office confirmed that she was removed from the audience of the musical based on the 1988 Tim Burton film. (RELATED: ‘A Little B*tch’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Confirms She Name-Called Rep. Boebert)

While being led out of the theater, Boebert stopped multiple times to express her disapproval. Video shows the congresswoman taking a selfie and appearing to yell at security guards while wagging her finger. She also allegedly asked employees, “Do you know who I am?” while claiming she was “on the board” and “will be contacting the mayor,” according to the incident report.

It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭 Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

‘

“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theater and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud,” Boebert wrote on Twitter, linking to tickets for the musical. “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

Boebert filed for divorce from her husband after two decades of marriage in May 2023.