Sunny Hostin Admits There’s No Question Hunter Biden’s Business Deals Had ‘Political Influence’

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin admitted Wednesday that Hunter Biden used his father’s “political influence” while conducting his business deals overseas.

Hostin made the remarks about the Biden family’s alleged “impropriety” during a panel discussion on House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“I think that there has been impropriety,” Hostin said. “I think there are instances where Hunter Biden, in an attempt to show access to the vice presidency, the vice president’s office made phone calls to daddy. Those have been taped. I think we have the situation with his work in Ukraine, we have the situation with his work in China. There’s no way that political influence wasn’t apart of that. I don’t like nepotism across the board. I mean, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander and so I understand there is some concern there.”

WATCH:



Hostin then immediately made the conversation about former President Donald Trump by criticizing Republicans for opposing an impeachment against Trump. (RELATED: Things Get Heated On ‘The View’ When Alyssa Farah Griffin Says She Refuses To Vote For Biden)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the launching of the impeachment inquiry to receive increased access to evidence that Biden had involvement in his son’s business dealings in Ukraine, China, and Romania. Hunter served on the Board of Trustees of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company from 2014 to 2019.

Republicans received evidence connecting Biden to his son’s business dealings despite his repeated denials that he had ever spoken to Hunter about his foreign business deals.

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley received an FD-1023 form from a Department of Justice (DOJ) whistleblower alleging that the owner of Burisma bribed Biden and his son $5 million to fire Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

Hunter’s business associate Devon Archer testified during a July 31 House Oversight Committee hearing that Hunter called his father during meetings with foreign business associates on over twenty occasions in the span of ten years. Archer also told House Oversight that the Biden family “brand” protected Burisma from scrutiny while the firm was paying Hunter Biden more than $80,000 per month to sit on its board, according to records.