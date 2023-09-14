‘Not Always The Truth’: Blac Chyna Opens Up About Removing Plastic Surgery, Faith

Blac Chyna revealed she underwent a physical transformation and reconnected with her faith during a recent interview.

The star has reverted to being called by her birth name, Angela White, and opened up about separating her real life from her TV persona during an interview with People during Fox’s season 2 premiere of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” The 35-year-old reality television star said, “I am a human, and that I have feelings, and that I’m a work in progress, and that everything that you see with the naked eye is not always the truth,” according to People.

Blac Chyna said she felt she owed fans an honest update since they were the ones “that have been supporting me for so many years.”

She candidly expressed her desire to be known for who she is as a person, and not just in the manner she has been depicted in the press, and in the public sphere. She noted that people have an idea of who she is based on her character, but she wants to present a more authentic image of herself.

“To be honest, I actually do care,” she said when confronting her public image.

She explained how she has been feeling after taking on this new, more honest approach.

“Just by me being open and honest and vulnerable, I’ve been connected with so many other people,” she said.

Blac Chyna noted she is receiving numerous “emails and letters” since letting go of her ‘bad girl’ persona.

“Angela White be getting letters,” she said, according to People. (RELATED: ‘I Would’ve Died Already: Tim McGraw Credits Faith Hill For Saving His Life And Career)

She admitted she never received notes of kindness from fans when she identified with her Black Chyna persona.

“I’d be getting Bibles, I’d be getting all type of cool stuff. I’m like, ‘Okay.’ I’m like, ‘People love me,’” she said.

The reality television star, previously connected to Rob Kardashian, documented the removal of her facial fillers in March.