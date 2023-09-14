Entertainment

Elon Musk Exposes Risqué Role Play Photo Of Ex Amber Heard

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on January 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Musk testified at a trial regarding a lawsuit that has investors suing Tesla and Musk over his August 2018 tweets saying he was taking Tesla private with funding that he had secured. The tweet was found to be false and cost shareholders billions of dollars when Tesla's stock price began to fluctuate wildly allegedly based on the tweet. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - JUNE 01: Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse on June 1, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. The jury in the Depp vs. Heard case awarded actor Johnny Depp $15 million in his defamation case against Heard. Justin Sullivan/ Win McNamee/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/ Win McNamee/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Elon Musk exposed ex-girlfriend Amber Heard by sharing an intimate photo of her to his 156.6 million Twitter fans on Wednesday.

Fans now have a visual representation of Musk and Heard’s sex life. The photo showed Heard dressed up as Mercy, a character from the popular video game “Overwatch.” The white costume featured a low-cut bustier top, complete with angel wings attached to the top. A halo hung over Heard’s head, and a leather wrap was tied around her neck. The outfit included suspenders and the image showed Heard seductively glaring at the camera.

A new biography of Musk revealed that he had asked Heard, who he dated in 2017, to dress up as the character. Once the excerpt started circulating online, Elon himself satisfied fans’ curiosity by posting the actual photo.

 

Musk didn’t just post a visual of the “Aquaman” actress dressed in a sleezy costume, he also dove right into the details surrounding their sex life, while they were together.

The new biography, titled “Elon Musk,” described the effort Heard put into the costume, and the work that went into the level of role play they shared behind closed doors.

“He told her that she reminded him of Mercy, his favorite character in the video game Overwatch,” the book reads, according to the Daily Mail. “So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Confirms He Fathered A Third Child With Grimes)

Musk and Heard dated for around a year between 2016 and 2018, but later determined they were not compatible and their relationship was “toxic,” according to the Mail.

The sexy photo has been viewed more than 11.6 million times.

Heard has yet to release a response.