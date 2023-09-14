Elon Musk Exposes Risqué Role Play Photo Of Ex Amber Heard

Elon Musk exposed ex-girlfriend Amber Heard by sharing an intimate photo of her to his 156.6 million Twitter fans on Wednesday.

Fans now have a visual representation of Musk and Heard’s sex life. The photo showed Heard dressed up as Mercy, a character from the popular video game “Overwatch.” The white costume featured a low-cut bustier top, complete with angel wings attached to the top. A halo hung over Heard’s head, and a leather wrap was tied around her neck. The outfit included suspenders and the image showed Heard seductively glaring at the camera.

A new biography of Musk revealed that he had asked Heard, who he dated in 2017, to dress up as the character. Once the excerpt started circulating online, Elon himself satisfied fans’ curiosity by posting the actual photo.

Musk didn’t just post a visual of the “Aquaman” actress dressed in a sleezy costume, he also dove right into the details surrounding their sex life, while they were together.

The new biography, titled “Elon Musk,” described the effort Heard put into the costume, and the work that went into the level of role play they shared behind closed doors.

“He told her that she reminded him of Mercy, his favorite character in the video game Overwatch,” the book reads, according to the Daily Mail. “So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Confirms He Fathered A Third Child With Grimes)

Musk and Heard dated for around a year between 2016 and 2018, but later determined they were not compatible and their relationship was “toxic,” according to the Mail.

The sexy photo has been viewed more than 11.6 million times.

Heard has yet to release a response.