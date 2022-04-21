Johnny Depp Allegedly Threatened To Have Sex With Amber Heard’s Corpse

Johnny Depp’s cross-examination in court Thursday exposed text messages allegedly written by the actor threatening to have sex with Amber Heard’s corpse.

Heard’s lawyer exposed text messages allegedly exchanged between Depp and Marvel star Paul Bettany dating back to 2014, according to a courtroom video posted by Global News. The men had reportedly engaged in a text conversation about Heard, and the texts allegedly reveal Depp writing, “Let’s drown [Heard] before we burn her,” and “I will f–k her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she is dead,” according to Global News. “My thoughts entirely! Let’s be CERTAIN before we pronounce her a witch,” Bettany allegedly replied.

During the third day of Depps’ defamation trial, Heard’s lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, asked Depp if he considered himself to be a “southern gentleman,” to which Depp issued an affirmative response, courtroom video shows.

Rottenborn proceeded to challenge that status by revealing the texts messages Depp allegedly sent to Bettany, as well as several messages which allegedly reveal Depp’s admission of drug use. A number of text messages related to Depp’s drug use were read aloud in court, allegedly referencing Depp’s use of drugs such as cocaine, marijuana, and various types of pills, according to Global News. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Alleges Wife Blamed Dogs For Mysterious Poop Found In Bed)

Depp referenced his drug use as his “monster” and admitted to doing drugs with Bettany and Marilyn Manson, according to People.

“We’ve had cocaine together maybe a couple of times,” Depp allegedly said with reference to Manson, the outlet reported. “I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.”

Depp’s $50 million defamation suit against Heard is expected to last approximately 6 weeks, according to Global News.