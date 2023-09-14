Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracism Center Will Lay Off Workers To Fund Visiting Scholars: REPORT

A source familiar with the matter claims upwards of 15 to 20 staffers will lose their job at the Center for Antiracism Research at Boston University, according to a Semafor report published Thursday.

The center is led by activist and scholar Ibram X. Kendi, who founded the center less than three years ago at the height of widespread protests led by those predominantly associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. The source told Semafor the money saved by laying off staffers will be redirected to funding visiting scholars who already have a form of employment.

The layoffs are reportedly due to start later in 2023, and it’s unclear which staffers will be losing their positions. The center’s website previously listed 45 employees, but that data has since been wiped from the site, according to Semafor.

Ibram X. Kendi Compares Criticism Of CRT To KKK, Segregation https://t.co/cGMiN6jMuz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2021

This is not the first time Kendi has hit headlines in recent years.

In July, he edited out what some call a racist part of his bestselling book on antiracism. He also apparently told reporters his daughter’s fond attachment to a white-skinned doll disturbed him. (RELATED: Tech Firms Slash Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Dept’s To The Bones, Surprising No One)

According to the Boston University Human Resources website, the antiracism center is still looking to hire an editor-in-chief for their media outlet, Emancipator. All one needs to apply is a Bachelors degree and 10-15 years of experience. The application doesn’t mention anything about pay.