Ibram X. Kendi Reportedly Triggered By His Daughter Playing With Blonde, Blue-Eyed Doll

Self-described “anti-racist scholar” and author Ibram X. Kendi reportedly grew concerned about white supremacy when he noticed his daughter developed “an attachment” to a white doll, according to a column from the Los Angeles Times.

Kendi is slated to release a new book in mid-June titled “How to Raise an Antiracist,” according to the publisher Penguin Random House. A Los Angeles Times columnist reported that in the book, Kendi claims he began thinking about white supremacy and kids after his one-year-old daughter took a liking to a blonde-haired, blue-eyed doll.

“[Kendi] began to think about what it would take to help [his daughter] grow up without the pervasive ‘smog’ of white supremacy surrounding her,” the column reads.

The Los Angeles Times columnist proceeded to tie Kendi’s new book on raising anti-racist kids to the Buffalo shooting committed by an 18-year-old inspired by racism. (RELATED: Netflix Kills Two ‘Anti Racism’ Shows, One Geared Toward Indoctrinating ‘Babies’)

After the Buffalo shooting, Black and brown parents felt a terrible and familiar fear about how vulnerable their children are. Author @DrIbram has a new book, and some advice, that offers hope for raising strong kids and addressing racism head-on. https://t.co/JcLDMhKN4y — Anita Chabria (@anitachabria) May 20, 2022

Kendi, who also helped found Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, told the Los Angeles Times that he believes antiracism is the only way to protect white children. He also seemed to suggest that white kids are more susceptible to “racist ideas” and may commit murder in response.

“That’s the very reason why the fundamental argument of the book is that to raise a child to be antiracist is to protect that child,” Kendi said. “There’s so many white children who are being indoctrinated into racist ideas and then hurting other people, killing other people, when they come of age as adults – just as you have many children of color who are thinking that there’s something wrong with themselves, or are the victims of those who believe in racist ideas.”

