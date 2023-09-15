New York City Mayor Gives Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs The Key To The City

Rapper and business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs received a key to New York City from Mayor Eric Adams on Friday.

Combs’ reception of the key coincided with the release of his new studio album, marking his return after a 17-year hiatus, USA Today reported

“The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics,” Adams said as he introduced the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer, per the outlet. “Diddy finally has the key to the city,” Combs responded, according to USA Today

During the event, the rapper debuted a song from his latest album, titled “The Love Album – Off the Grid,” his first solo album since 2006, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Arrested On DUI Charge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

After Combs finished his performance, he and the mayor took some photos together, per USA Today. “I’m sweating in front of the mayor,” the Grammy winner quipped, according to the outlet.

“The moment is so big. You see it in movies, but you really don’t imagine … getting the key to the city of New York,” Combs added, according to USA Today. “And so it’s just like I’m living in a movie right now. And it just feels like I’m living a dream, and it feels beautiful.”