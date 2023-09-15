Lauren Boebert’s Date Fondled Her Breasts While She Grabbed His Crotch, Surveillance Video Shows

Newly released security footage shows Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert apparently engaging in intimate behavior as her date fondled her breast while she placed her hands on his crotch, according to TMZ.

Boebert is seen with her date at a crowded Denver theatre during the musical “Beetlejuice,” according to TMZ. She was accused of vaping and was reportedly singing along during the show. The couple was kicked out as a result, and while being escorted out, the pair reportedly made comments along the lines of, “Do you know who I am?” and “I will be contacting the mayor,” according to The Washington Post.

Newly released surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping during a “Beetlejuice” musical play — the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging earlier this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive. pic.twitter.com/aQ01G230cT — The Associated Press (@AP) September 15, 2023

Boebert released a statement Friday.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that,” Boebert said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Newly Single Lauren Boebert And Mystery Date Kicked Out Of Musical For Vaping, Singing Along Too Loudly)

“Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical,” she added, despite initially denying the vaping allegations, according to TMZ.