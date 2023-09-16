ABC Cancels Reboot Of Classic ‘Coming-Of-Age’ Series

ABC’s revival version of the popular ’80s and ’90s series “The Wonder Years” is coming to an end after two seasons, Deadline reported.

The comedy series’ cancelation came on the heels of its second season, which comprised of 10 episodes and aired just last month. The second season was supposed to air midseason but the network had previously announced that it was rescheduled to air this summer. The show ranked as the lowest rated and least watched on ABC, according to Deadline.

“The Wonder Years” reboot starred Dulé Hill and was narrated by Don Cheadle. The cast also included Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. (RELATED: REPORT: ABC News Bloodbath Leaves Staffers Stunned)

Following the news of cancelation, Hill posted on his Instagram account and wrote, “Be cool…. when chapter ends, another begins. Congrats to Saladin Patterson, this talented cast and our amazing crew on bringing this beautiful story to our TV screens for the last two seasons. I had hoped to share this story a little bit longer but that’s how it goes sometimes in this thing called show business. Grateful. What’s next? #TheWonderYears”