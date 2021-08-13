Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle Get Into Intense Exchange During Awkward Interview And It Goes Viral

Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle started trending Friday on Twitter after the two got into a rather intense exchange during an awkward interview on Hart’s new talk show “Hart to Heart.”

The two superstars were talking about generational wealth during Cheadle’s appearance on Hart’s new series, and Cheadle happened to mention his age. The clip has more than 2 million views and counting.

"And me, you know, I'm 56 years old," the "Iron Man 2" star explained in the clip that surfaced on social media. The comments were noted by People magazine.

In response, Hart said rather loudly, “damn,” and that’s when things got awkward.

Cheadle responded with a frozen look and Hart noticed and quickly apologized.

“I’m sorry,” the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star shared. “I’m sorry because it was a thought.”

“It was a thought and I blurted it out,” he added, as Cheadle said he “didn’t care.”

“I didn’t mean it the way it came out,” Hart said again.

“Fine,” Cheadle replied, and said we could “take a poll” after the show about how he meant it.

“I can sit up here and honestly say, buddy, that that was from a place of love,” the host continued, while he looked like he was trying not to laugh. He then said “damn” again in a much lighter tone.

“Yeah, got it,” Cheadle answered. “If we could play it back right now, these are two different damns.”

“That’s not true. I said, ‘dammit!'” Hart replied, the outlet noted.

“Each time you’ve said it now, it’s gotten quieter and quieter,” the “No Sudden Move” star remarked. “I could barely hear you that last time when you said it.”